Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the rom-com directed by Laxman Utekar. The teaser, trailer and songs of this flick have left fans excited already. One just can’t wait to watch Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s electrifying chemistry on the big screens. The former who is excited about the film’s release was quoted as saying, “I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it,” reports ANI. On the other hand, Sara was quoted as saying, “The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it.” Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Song 'Saanjha': Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's New Song Is Here To Fill Your Heart With Love (Watch Video).

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as the lead pair. Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, Sushmita Mukherjee among others will be seen in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “The story revolves around two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya, getting married. They pretty much in love, but now they are each other's mortal enemies, and wish to go their separate ways, trying to get divorce.”

Watch The Trailer Of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Below:

Release Date – The film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to be released in theatres on June 2.

Review – The reviews for this rom-com are not out yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as the reviews for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke are out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).