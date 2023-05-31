The makers of the romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan unveiled the new track 'Saanjha'. Taking to Instagram, Vicky treated fans with a song video titled 'Saanjha'. The video showcased the beautiful chemistry between Sara and Vicky. Sharing the video, "NEW SONG OUT. The lyrics and melody of #Saanjha make us feel." Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Song Tere Vaaste: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Display Their Romantic Moments in This Cute Video – Watch.

As soon as the song was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section. Rapper Badshah wrote, "Brilliant soundtrack." One of the users wrote, "Love the song." On Monday, Tere Vaaste song was released,

Vicky took to Insta and captioned the song as "Pesh karte hai Kapil aur Somya ki kahaani ka agla gaana."

Check Out The Song Here:

In the song, Sara and Vicky can be seen dancing gracefully in an under-construction house. The chemistry between the performers looks undoubtedly stunning as they portray lovers who are planning to move into a new house. The lyrics for the song come from lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi with music by Sachin-Jigar. Vicky Kaushal Is a True-Blue Punjabi at Heart- Here’s Why.

Earlier Vicky described his excitement for the movie, he said, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it." "I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it", added Sara.

Director Laxman Utekar, who has earlier given hits like Luka Chupi and Mimi, also shared his thoughts on the film. He said, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout."

Producer Dinesh Vijan shared, "I truly believe in Laxman's innate ability to understand emotions. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with the right sentiment, will not only entertain but also resonate with the masses. Just like our films - Luka Chuppi and Mimi, this too will connect with audiences of all ages. It is a perfect entertainer that families can enjoy together."

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, slated to release in cinemas on June 2. Apart from this, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur in his kitty. Sam Bahadur, is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.