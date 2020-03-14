Zee Cine Awards 2020: Videos of Hrithik Roshan, Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh’s Performances from the Star-Studded Event Hit the Internet, and They Are Mind-Boggling!

Hrithik Roshan, Nora Fatehi, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The extravagant affair, Zee Cine Awards 2020, which was also supposed to be held for general public, was called off due to the coronavirus scare in the country. The event was conducted as a closed-door shoot on March 13 and for the audience, the award ceremony will be aired on March 28 from 7.30pm onwards on ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema. This prestigious award ceremony was filled with some amazing performances and the videos that have hit the internet are enough to prove. ‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh Flaunts the Trophies He Won at Zee Cine Awards 2020, but Deepika Padukone Cannot Take Her Eyes Off Her Husband.

Videos of Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Nora Fatehi dancing to some of the hit Bollywood tracks at ZEE Cine Awards 2020 have taken the internet by storm. Hrithik can be seen grooving to the song "Ghungroo" from War, whereas Ranveer is seen dancing to some of the hit tracks of veteran actor, Govinda. Meanwhile, hottie Nora Fatehi also set the stage on fire with her sexy grooves to the songs from Street Dancer 3D. These performances were electrifying, and just mind-boggling. You got take a look at the videos below. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Zee Cine Awards 2020 Cancelled for Common Public in the Wake of COVID-19, to Be Shot as a Televised Event (Read Statement).

Hrithik Roshan At Zee Cine Awards 2020

Nora Fatehi At Zee Cine Awards 2020

Ranveer Singh At Zee Cine Awards 2020

We are sure, you just cannot wait to watch the entire performance of these stars on your television screen. Just few more days to go, and you’ll get to watch the complete show. Regarding the winners, Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor Award for Gully Boy and Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress Award for Badla. Heartiest congratulations to the winners for winning big at Zee Cine Awards 2020!