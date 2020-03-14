‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh Flaunts the Trophies He Won at Zee Cine Awards 2020, but Deepika Padukone Cannot Take Her Eyes Off Her Husband

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On March 13 it was announced that the Zee Cine Awards 2020 will be conducted as a closed-door shoot and it has been cancelled for general public. The reason was obvious, it was to contain the spread of COVID-19. The makers of the show also announced that event would be televised on March 28 from 7.30pm onwards on ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema. Fans who were waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars must be a little disheartened, but it is all for the good cause. But here is Ranveer Singh, flaunting the trophies he won at Zee Cine Awards 2020. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Zee Cine Awards 2020 Cancelled for Common Public in the Wake of COVID-19, to Be Shot as a Televised Event (Read Statement).

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share the picture of the three trophies that was once again bagged by Gully Boy. He wrote, “Best Actor in a Leading Role, Song of the Year, Best On-screen Pair #zeecineawards Blessings on Blessings on Blessings..” Ranveer surely could not contain the happiness on winning the prestigious trophies, and the picture is proof. While all eyes are on the trophies, his ladylove Deepika Padukone just cannot take her eyes off her husband. Once again, the actress did not shy away from some lil’ PDA. She commented on the picture saying as, “Hi, Your soo handsome.... Okay Bye...” Zee Cine Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Sending Flying Kiss to Each Other Is Making Us Go Awww! Watch Video.

This is not the first time that Deepika Padukone has dropped a comment on Ranveer Singh’s picture. This duo often keep posting some cheesy lines on each other’s pics, and DeepVeer fans totally love it!