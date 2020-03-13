Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Zee Cine Awards 2020 Cancelled for Common Public in the Wake of COVID-19, to Be Shot as a Televised Event (Read Statement)

The on-going pandemic of Coronavirus has put a damper on a lot of public events and gatherings that were supposed to take place, given the government diktat to avoid holding and attending public events. And one such event is the much-awaited Zee Cine Awards 2020. Promos for the awards show have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. Zee Cine Awards 2019 Full Winners List: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor Take Away the Trophies Home.
But due to the Coronavirus pandemic spread and the growing number of cases in Maharashtra, the makers released a statement where they said that the awards show was closed off for the general public. Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 Full Winners List: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and Others Win Big At the Prestigious Award Ceremony.
Read the Statement Below:
As a measure of precaution on account of the continuing concern over the COVID-19, the ceremony for ZEE’s annual film awards property - Zee Cine Awards 2020 stands cancelled for general public, to avoid mass gatherings. Instead, the awards will now be shot as a televised event. We would like to assure the fans who had purchased tickets for the event through our associates and partners that they will be refunded at the earliest.
Our viewers and fans can now look forward to catching their favourite Bollywood celebrities during the telecast on March 28 on ZEE TV and ZEE Cinema. Additionally, viewers can also catch these awards before TV on ZEE5.”