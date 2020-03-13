Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Zee Cine Awards 2020 Cancelled for Common Public in the Wake of COVID-19, to Be Shot as a Televised Event (Read Statement)

Zee Cine Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The on-going pandemic of Coronavirus has put a damper on a lot of public events and gatherings that were supposed to take place, given the government diktat to avoid holding and attending public events. And one such event is the much-awaited Zee Cine Awards 2020. Promos for the awards show have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. Zee Cine Awards 2019 Full Winners List: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor Take Away the Trophies Home.

But due to the Coronavirus pandemic spread and the growing number of cases in Maharashtra, the makers released a statement where they said that the awards show was closed off for the general public. Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 Full Winners List: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and Others Win Big At the Prestigious Award Ceremony.

Read the Statement Below: