Pakistani film Joyland has garnered a great response at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival as the cast of the movie received a standing ovation at its premiere. A video from the prestigious event is making rounds on social media in which the director Saim Sadiq can be seen gleaming with happiness upon receiving the felicitations for his remarkable job, reports geo.tv. Cannes 2022: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif, Check Dazzling Debuts of Bollywood Beauties at Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet.

For the unversed, the film has been selected for the Un Certain Regard category. Cannes only takes in a limited number of 14 films in the category and it is a moment of immense pleasure that a Pakistani film made the cut - that too for the first time in history! Cannes 2022: R Madhavan Shares A Spectacular Glimpse Of Day One At The Film Festival Ahead Of Rocketry-The Nambi Effect’s Screening (Watch Video).

The cast and crew represented the country as they arrived at the star-studded glamour-filled event. Meanwhile, other stars of the film fraternity including actor Osman Khalid Butt and director Nabeel Qureshi have been showering congratulatory messages on the Joyland team for a moment of pride.

