Cannes Film Festival 2022 is just around the corner; it is one of the biggest celebrations of cinema on a global scale. The festival also paves the way for the most prominent fashion red carpet event of the year, which brings together film stars, celebrities and artists from all over the world. Indian superstars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been a part of the event for a little while now. But there are not the only globe trotters who walked the carpet. Bollywood’s Barbie doll Katrina Kaif and Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas have also walked the carpet for the coveted event, but only once. Katrina walked the Cannes red carpet in 2015 when she was a part of L’oreal, and Priyanka walked the carpet in 2019.

Katrina and Priyanka both only walked for two days and dazzled everyone. Katrina, in 2015 had luscious red tresses that she paired with a red fitted Ellie Saab gown, And Priyanka chose a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress for her first Cannes solo appearance. These leading ladies are all set to collaborate for a Bollywood road-trip feature film co-starring Alia Bhatt, tentatively titled ‘Jee Le Zara’. While neither of them is confirmed to make an appearance this year at the Cannes Film Festival, which will begin on May 17, in anticipation of their feature film and celebration of the glamorous red carpet event, Let’s take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif’s debut appearance at the carpet.

Best Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Katrina Kaif's Debut At Cannes Film Festival

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Roberto Cavalli For Cannes 2019

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Priyanka wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli ombré black and shimmery red gown with wavy hair and long danglers for her solo appearance at Cannes in 2019.

2. Katrina Kaif in Ellie Saab For Cannes 2015

Katrina Kaif At Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Kaif had decided on a fitted floor-length Ellie Saab creation perfectly matching her flame-red tresses and the carpet. Katrina walked the Cannes red carpet in 2015 when she became the ambassador for L’oreal that year.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Georges Hobeika For Cannes 2019

Priyanka Chopra Jonas With Nick Jonas at Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

Priyanka And Husband Nick shut down the carpet in this divine white creation by Georges Hobeika gown, looking like a new bride again, while husband Nick also complimented her style in a full white Berluti suit.

4. Katrina Kaif in Oscar De La Renta For Cannes 2015

Katrina Kaif At Cannes (Photo Credit: Pinterest)

She was paying homage to classic Hollywood style with a mermaid gown and wavy flame-red hair. Katrina kept it simple and classic for her debut appearance at the coveted fashion event.

Fashion enthusiasts worldwide eagerly wait for the Cannes Film festival every year to see all the glitz and glamour these celebrities bring. While Priyanka And Katrina will be missed on the Cannes red carpet. Deepika Padukone is set to represent India at the prestigious film festival as an esteemed jury member. We can’t wait to see how amazing Padukone looks in her glamorous outfits and a million-dollar smile on the carpet.

