Weddings are always beautiful, but when we talk about destination and theme weddings and British band Coldplay they take things to a whole new level. Now, imagine a wedding with a theme as grand as "Winter Wonderland" in Aspen. This is exactly what Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, are planning. According to reports, the couple is preparing for an extravagant winter wedding in Aspen this Christmas. However, here's where it gets interesting: the extravagance of Bezos' wedding promises to be unforgettable, but it certainly won’t be the first time a billionaire has pulled out all the stops for a themed, destination wedding. Guess, who can create such an extra luxurious and over-the-top wedding? Well, none other than the Ambanis, who hosted a similar winter theme wedding. The family transformed a small Swiss town into a Christmas carnival to celebrate the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Coldplay Ahmedabad 2025 Concert Ticket: Hotel Cancels INR 1800 Reservation as Rates Skyrocket for British Rock Band's Gig Day on January 25, Netizens Call It 'Peak Capitalism'.

Pre-wedding celebrations of Akahs Ambani and bahu Shloka Mehta, everything was grand. The carnival’s entrance was marked by an eye-catching board showcasing the official wedding hashtag – #AkuStoleTheShlo. To elevate the atmosphere, the iconic British band Coldplay even performed. On the second day, it’s been reported that the carnival gates were opened to the local community, offering them a chance to join in the celebrations and making the occasion even more unforgettable. Coldplay has a deep connection with India, no doubt At the pre-wedding celebration. Video from the event captured Chris Martin passionately performing hits like "Sky Full of Stars," filling the air with electrifying energy that made the evening truly unforgettable.. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Dance to the Beats of Dhol During Their Ganpati Visarjan (Watch Video).

If reports are true, Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are all set for their upcoming wedding. The event is expected to be star-studded, with guests anticipating festive décor throughout the celebration. Jeff Bezos, 60, and Lauren Sanchez, 54, got engaged in May 2023.

