When Coldplay announced their show in Ahmedabad, hotel prices in the city shot up almost immediately. Fans are eager to see the legendary British band perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, but things are not what they seem. Well, at least with the hotel prices. As soon as the band announced their show, hotel prices skyrocketed. Now, one specific post caught the attention of netizens. The user has shared screenshots on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the steep price hikes. This isn’t the first time, though—whenever Coldplay announces tour dates in India, hotels near the venue tend to increase their rates significantly. Coldplay 2025 Ahmedabad Shows at Narendra Modi Stadium Sold Out: BookMyShow Confirms Tickets for Both January 25 and 26 Concerts Are Fully Booked.

Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert Drives Hotel Price Hike, Booking Cancelled

A digital content creator, Samarth took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his personal experience. He wrote, “Booked a stay near Narendra Modi Stadium 2 minutes after Coldplay Ahmedabad show was announced. Just got an email saying booking is cancelled. I booked 1 night stay at 1800/-. Now watch this cost touch 18000/- within a few hours.” Alongside his post, he shared a screenshot of the email sent to him about the cancellation of the hotel booking. As soon as he shared the news, netizens were quick to reach out, some asked him to file a case, some dropped their opinion and called it 'Peak Capitalism' and some asked if he got the Coldplay tickets or not.

Content Creator Samarth's Post

Booked a stay near Narendra Modi Stadium 2 minutes after Coldplay Ahmedabad show was announced. Just got an email saying booking is cancelled 🤣 I booked 1 night stay at 1800/- Now watch this cost touch 18000/- within few hours pic.twitter.com/aUo7on5tfj — Samarth (@iamstake) November 13, 2024

Such a Scam

This is such a scam now! No wonder people are frustrated 🙃 — Ankur (@sparrowofeden) November 13, 2024

File Case

You can file a consumer complaint with consumer forum — Shashank Rustagi (@SRustagi1996) November 13, 2024

Is This Business?

This is business — Chalapathi (@chalapathi444) November 13, 2024

Peak Capitalism

peak capitalism — DigitalDefenseDigest (@digitaldefenseX) November 13, 2024

Take Action

@jagograhakjago @JoshiPralhad This is clear case of unfair trade practice. Strict action must be taken on such hotels. — Deepak Mali (@Deepak__mali) November 13, 2024

Coldplay India Tour-Ahmedabad

On November 16, Coldplay’s official website revealed another thrilling update for Indian fans. The band will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Scheduled for 25 January 2025 for the Music of the Spheres World Tour. Coldplay 2025 India Concert Tickets for Ahmedabad Show: Here’s When You Can Book Tickets for the British Rock Band’s Show at Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

Coldplay's Post

✨ 2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12pm IST. Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/MpcKE5vZbe — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 13, 2024

Coldplay India Tour - Mumbai

Coldplay is all set to dazzle fans in Mumbai with three consecutive performances on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025. The concerts will take place at the iconic DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025. Following the Mumbai leg, the band will head to Ahmedabad for another spectacular show.

