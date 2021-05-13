Ram Gopal Varma's latest offering titled Dangerous, mounted as India's first "lesbian crime saga", looks like a shoddy venture hurriedly crafted. The trailer is out and it has all the distinct motifs that one expects from the RGV stable. Unknown actresses showing off their bodies in a way that is neither aesthetic nor appealing ( not even in a sultry way,) camera angles scurry along like they have a mind of their own, and the unmistakable sight of some generous thighs that conclude this 2 minutes 22 seconds long trailer(in keeping with the RGV logo). You know it's a bona fide RGV film! The music is haphazardly placed, the production values suit more to low-budget porn, the actors who hardly act and there's no emotional connect whatsoever!

Why is the man, thought to be a maverick, who gave us some really path-breaking delightful ventures, torturing the audience with something as shoddy as this? Only RGV could answer that! Coming back to Dangerous, the film features Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani as lead actors and it is produced by Spark Production. D Company Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma Calls His New Gangster Movie 'The Mahabharat' Of Underworld!

Dangerous is a story of two women who have some bad experiences with men and in due course passionately fall in love with each other. The film’s story proceeds with how violently they fight the men to protect their love leads to an explosive climax. Talking about the film, Ram Gopal Varma said, “It will be the first in India to culturally elevate the stigma of LGBT after the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377. My intention is to depict a love story between two women with as much respect and dignity as between a man and a woman.” Ram Gopal Varma Supports His Rangeela Actress Urmila Matondkar After Kangana Ranaut Calls Her A 'Soft-Porn Star'

RGV further revealed that the film will witness these lovers on the run from cops and robbers both and is entirely shot in Goa. One look at the trailer is enough for you to gauge what one can expect from this one. Truth be told, it looks like a seedy drama, replete with titillation and RGV's perpetual obsession-the unmistakable love for the thighs!

