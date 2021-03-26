British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has released a remix of her hit single 'Levitating'. The remix has been done by Indian composer-singer Amaal Mallik. "I am so thrilled with the response from my Indian fans to ‘Future Nostalgia' (the album that features 'Levitating'). I had an amazing time in India in 2019, and so I always wanted to do something special for them. Indian music icon Amaal Mallik has remixed the track, adding his touch with beautiful Indian instruments. This is my gift to my Indian fans, and I hope you all will love the remix as much as I do," she says. Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid's Ultra PDA At The British Summer Time Music Festival Will Make You Go Weak In The Knees! View Pics.

Amaal adds: "It is a tremendous feeling to be collaborating with such a talented pop star and global icon! Dua Lipa's music is something we all love, hence it's quite an honour for me to be doing the official India remix, giving an Indian touch to one of her biggest tracks." The 30-year-old composer roped in twin sisters Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar sing the funk-driven number and has used traditional Indian elements such as the ‘tumbi' to give it a ‘desi' twist. Dua Lipa Is All Set to Return to Saturday Night Live Show on March 28.

Check Out the Video of Song Levitating Below:

"Dua Lipa was the reason I wrote my first single in 2019. I've been following her work so closely since the very beginning. We've been so inspired by her work for as long as I can remember. 'Levitating' has been literally everywhere, and everyone knows it word for word. We've made an Indian version of the song, and I can't wait to share it with the world!" says Sukriti Kakar. This comes just a week after Dua Lipa stunned global audiences with her performance of 'Levitating' at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where she won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia'.

"We feel elated to be coming together to remix 'Levitating', one of the standout songs on the ‘Future Nostalgia' album! Congratulations are in order for Dua on her Grammy win, and I think it's the best time to be dropping this track of ours. I look forward to the reception," adds Amaal who in the past had also collaborated with the Irish rock band U2 for a reprise version of their track "Beautiful day".

