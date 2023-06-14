By now, you might be living on Uranus or Andromeda if you are on social media and are unaware of RRR, the SS Rajamouli epic that took international social media by storm, and one Oscar! The period action thriller had starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and the late Ray Stevenson. Now another film is being discussed in the film circles as a cousin of RRR (in a good way), only that the said cousin is from Egypt. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Confesses She Hasn't Watched RRR Despite Attending LA Screening for Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film in January! (Watch Video).

Kira & El Gin is that film. Directed by Marwan Hamed, the movie is based on the novel by the same name written by Ahmed Mourad. Kira & El Gin is set in 1919, and is about two men who team up to fight against British occupation of Egypt during the 1919 Revolution. Doesn't it give you RRR vibes? If that's not an interesting parallel then, the film stars Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, two of the biggest stars in Egyptian cinema, just like how RRR had brought together Ram Charan and Jr NTR, two of Telugu cinema's very popular stars.

That said, it would be impertinent to say that Kira & El Gin is inspired by RRR, considering former is also inspired by true life events, and both the films were in production around the same time.

Watch the Trailer of Kira & El Gin:

Interestingly, like with RRR, one of the most talked about aspects of Kira & El Gin were the action sequences. Though it lacked a WTF quality (sadly, no caged wild animals fight here) that RRR proudly flaunted, the grounded fight scenes of the film left those who have watched it pretty much impressed. RRR at Oscars 2023: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Are Over the Moon As 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Academy Award for Best Original Song!

"Egyptian RRR" was not something I was expecting to see this year, and yet here we are. It's stylistically different of course, but KIRA & EL GIN (dir. Marwan Hamed) brings together two big Egyptian stars against British colonizers in a period piece!pic.twitter.com/zbPQWo41dP — One Perfect HEADshot (@HeadExposure) June 13, 2023

Kira & El Gin was released in Egypt on June 30, 2022. Even though it was considered as the most expensive film ever made in the country, Kira & El Gin turned out to be a major blockbuster and is the highest grossing modern film in their cinema, while also getting good reviews. The movie was also screened at the Rotterdam International Film Festival. However, the film is not available in India on any platform yet.

