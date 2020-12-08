Twitter has shared a list of most tweeted, retweeted and liked posts of 2020 and it includes varied range of hashtags such as movies, TV shows, sports, people and quoted tweet in India and worldwide. The lists have been unveiled by Twitter by using the hashtag #ThisHappened2020 or #ThisHappened and netizens would be amazed to see who and what all ruled Twitter in this year. From Dil Bechara, Vijay’s selfie with fans, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy announcement, Chadwick Boseman’s demise news and many others have ruled the micro-blogging site from the entertainment world. 2020 Most Tweeted About People Worldwide: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Lead the Chart, PM Narendra Modi Ranks 7th.

The Most Retweeted Tweet of 2020 is Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie with his fans that he had clicked in February while he was in Neyveli.

The most Retweeted Tweet of 2020 2020 में सबसे ज्यादा रीट्वीट हुआ ट्वीट 2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் ரிடுவீட் செய்யப்பட்டடுவீட் pic.twitter.com/JpCT4y6fJm — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

K-pop boy band BTS’ member Jungkook’s cover of Lauv’s “Never Not” became the second most retweeted tweet worldwide.

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman’s demise news was the most retweeted and most liked tweet worldwide.

The Most Liked Tweet of 2020 is Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli’s announcement that the couple is expecting their first child and the actress is due in January 2021.

The most Liked Tweet of 2020 2020 का सबसे ज्यादा लाइक किया गया ट्वीट 2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் லைக் செய்யப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

The Most Quoted Tweet of 2020 is Amitabh Bachchan’s post that the veteran actor had shared on July 11 that he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The most Quoted Tweet of 2020 2020 का सबसे ज्यादा क़ोट किया गया ट्वीट 2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் மேற்கோள் காட்டப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/aqXTnaZI0h — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

The Most Tweeted Movie Hashtags of the year includes late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer #DilBechara, Suriya’s recently released film #SooraraiPottru and Mahesh Babu’s #SarileruNeekevvaru.

Sports or movies? Why fight or choose, you don't need a remote control on Twitter 😉 खेल या फिल्में? लड़ना या चुनना ही जरूरी क्यों हो, आपको ट्विटर पर रिमोट कंट्रोल की जरूरत नहीं है 😉 pic.twitter.com/zgzixgDKgv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

2020 Most Discussed TV Shows Worldwide include Grey's Anatomy, Money Heist and Game Of Thrones in fifth, seventh and eighth positions respectively.

2020 Most Discussed TV Shows Worldwide (Photo Credits: Twitter Blog)

While sharing the above results, the Twitter India shared a tweet that read, “As we prepare to bid farewell to the year we’ll never forget, let's look at the biggest moments that happened on Twitter.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).