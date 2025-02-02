Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has praised young actor Naga Chaitanya, who plays the lead in director Chandoo Mondeti’s upcoming film Thandel, calling him a great human being to hang out with. Participating in a trailer launch event that was held recently, Aamir Khan marked his presence and opened up about Naga Chaitanya’s dedication to his craft. ‘Complete Team Player’: Aamir Khan Showers Praise on Naga Chaitanya, Actor Opens Up on His Bond With ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Co-Star at ‘Thandel’ Trailer Launch (Watch Video).

Khan heaped praise on Naga Chaitanya and opened up about his equation with the Thandel actor. “He’s an ideal co-star to have. He’s absolutely on the ball, a complete game player. We had such a great time working together. He’s absolutely on the ball for every shot, doesn’t miss a beat, and is a great human being to hang out with. We couldn’t have asked for anything better. It was an amazing experience of working with him, and it got us really close together,” said Aamir Khan. ‘Ghajini 2’ in the Works? Aamir Khan and Allu Aravind Spark Sequel Buzz With Subtle Hints (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Praises Naga Chaitanya

The recently released trailer of Thandel gave a glimpse into its action-packed and rugged world. The upcoming love-action-drama film is based on the real-life incident of 20 fishermen from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, who waded unintentionally into international waters because of a storm and as a result, were captured by Pakistani forces. The film also has a romantic story to narrate. While Naga and Sai headline the film as the protagonists, Sundip R Ved plays the role of an antagonist.

Thandel boasts an impressive crew. It has National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad scoring music, Shamdat handling cinematography and National Award winner Naveen Nooli as its editor. Srinagendra Tangala heads the art department. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it.

