The IN10 Media Network’s kids channel, Gubbare, is set to intensify the competition in the genre as it gets ready to entertain its audience with original content. After immense research and understanding of the viewer’s television consumption behaviour, Gubbare will bring India's first-ever magical martial arts superhero – Akki Jaanbaaz to life during this festive period. #ShikshaNaRuke Campaign: IN10 Media's Gubbare Partners With Smile Foundation.

The channel wants to create a role model for kids that will be closer to their hearts and have a unique storyline. The show will have classic martial art moves and playful characters that will resonate with every kid across the country. The series revolves around a 9-year-old boy Akki who juggles his normal life along with his superhero persona, thanks to a magical belt, while finding a balance between the two! Toonz Animation is the production house of the show.

Watch Teaser:

Announcing the high-decibel launches, Brian D’costa, AVP – Content & Strategy, Gubbare said, “Since its launch in 2020, Gubbare has kept kids at the core – be it the characters or stories. The launch of the IPs is a significant milestone for us as we move towards garnering a larger share of the viewership pie.”

And added, “With local, relevant, and entertaining narratives, we will further strengthen our original programming in multiple languages as we want to connect with kids across regions. Kids today want differentiated content and our new line-up will fulfill that need-gap in the genre.”

To engage with the audience, the channel will launch a high-intensity marketing plan. From Instagram filters, AR/VR characterization to a dance challenge, kids have a chance to win interesting merchandise.

In the pipeline are two more original titles, Roro aur Hero - Bhoot mast! Zabardast and Akul aur Nakul – The Asuras. Both the shows, catering to different genres, explore the themes of friendship, family, and good vs evil but marry them with comedy with the help of the lovable characters. ShowBox, IN10 Media Network, Revamps Brand Identity To Connect With Energetic Young India; Unveils New Logo.

Catering to the young audience, the channel aims to be a one-stop entertainment destination for kids in the country. Staying true to the channel’s tagline – Masti Ke Phuwarre – the new IPs will celebrate magic, action, and high-quality animation and extend Gubbare’s library to build affinity with its loyal audience. The efforts are also being made to keep the content relevant globally.

Akki Jaanbaaz will air at 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm on 27th December 2021 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Keeping in mind the changing content-consumption pattern, the shows will also be available on the network’s OTT platform EPIC ON.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).