While COVID-19 has been called the act of God, many named it the Wuhan virus as it allegedly originated from there. China has been slammed by the entire world for the way they handled this epidemic which mutated into a pandemic, drowning the economies of several countries. However, the country's GDP isn't in the red and the same is the case with its movies. Thanks to theatres being shuttered in North America to control the spread of this pandemic, Chinese films have managed to earn handsomely this year. Resultant is that the top 10 list of highest grossers has five Chinese movies. In fact, The Eight Hundred clinched the top spot followed by Bad Boys For Life and Christopher Nolan's Tenet. TENET Movie Review: Christopher Nolan’s Latest Is a Spectacular Puzzle That’s Also a Numbing Head-Scratcher! (LatestLY Exclusive)

In fact, according to Sky News, China has become a bigger box office market in the world, overtaking the US, for the first time. That's because the pandemic had a negative impact on the global box office but the Asian markets saw a much lesser impact apparently. That bolstered the earnings of Chinese films them fetching five slots in the top 10 list.

Box Office Mojo box office list

Tenet got a scattered release recently while Bad Boys For Life had released back in January 2020.

