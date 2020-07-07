Emilia Clarke in her post Game Of Thrones gigs has been experimenting quite a bit. From romantic comedies like Me Before You to Last Christmas the actress is now set to be seen in a thriller Above Suspicion. The film is based on true events and we see Clarke in much different, grungier and rustic avatar. The actress is seen essaying the role of a local from an Appalachian mountain town in Kentucky. We love her new look in the film as well. The film also stars Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Johnny Knoxville in lead roles. With coronavirus spoiling it for everyone, several films are going for OTT and VOD release. This Emilia Clarke starrer is all set to release on VOD as well. Aquaman 2: Fan Art Pits Blake Lively Against Emilia Clarke For Amber Heard's Replacement in the DC Film - Who'd Be Your Pick? Vote!

The film stars Houston in the role of an FBI agent for whom Clarke's character becomes a star informant. Although, things start to get complicated when the married agent enters an illicit affair with his informant. Things start to go downhill from there as both try to use each other for their own motives. The film is set to be based on the true story of the nation's first-ever conviction of an FBI agent for murder.#BlackOutTuesday: Emilia Clarke, Chris Hemsworth and Other Celebs Share Black Background Photos in Support Of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Emilia Clarke who wowed everyone with her performance in Game Of Thrones was also named in the running for a replacement for Amber Heard's Meera in Aquaman 2 which stars Jason Momoa in lead. Although there hasn't been any confirmation about her casting for the DC film as of yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).