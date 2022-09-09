It's Adam Sandler’s birthday today and we take this occasion to celebrate this actor who has done quite a lot of influential things in the last few years. Known for his comedy roles, Adam Sandler is best known for starring in films like Billy Madison, Grown Ups and more. Being a prolific comedian and one of the best in the game, he is truly one of a kind. Adam Sandler Birthday: 10 Funny and Quippy Quotes from the Actor's Nostalgic Comedy Billy Madison.

While Sandler’s comedic films are his best-known outings, the man has taken quite a bit of serious approach in his career too. Changing trajectories with his work in genre films every once in a while, Sandler provides us with gold whenever he decides to get down to business and give us a story that plays to his best strengths as an actor. So, to celebrate his 56th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best films that proved he is more than just a comedic actor.

The Meyerowitz Stories

Starring alongside Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler’s Netflix film directed by Noah Baumbach is quite the drama. Featuring a bunch of dysfunctional siblings living under the shadow of their father, the movie has a theme of coming together, and Sandler portrays quite the complex character here with a few comedic undertones within him.

Hustle

A sports-drama that sees Sandler as an NBA scout, the film is a great recent example of how great Adam Sandler can do as serious characters. Seeing him prepare a potential talent to join the NBA, the story plays on all the highs and thrills of the Basketball sport.

Reign Over Me

Adam Sandler and Don Cheadle’s story about friendship and loss is perhaps one of the most endearing tales in the actor’s filmography. Focusing on two friends trying to cope with the tragedy of 9/11, Sandler and Cheadle are tormented and complex giving some of the best performances of their career.

Punch-Drunk Love

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love was the first time we saw Sandler taken on a more grounded approach to his characters. Featuring him as Barry Egan, the movie sees him fall in love with his sister’s co-worker and how he tries his best to express it considering he is extremely anxious. Sandler provides a great performance, one that would stick out as a highlight of his career until the next entry in our list.

Uncut Gems

Teaming up with the Safdie Brothers, Sandler starred in Uncut Gems, an anxiety inducing film about an American Jeweler. When a crystal comes into his possession, the gambling addict must do his best to repay those he owes and pay off his debts. The movie is an absolute thrill ride from start-to-finish and Sandler gave us one of the best performances of the year. Adam Sandler and Uncut Gems Directors Safdie Brothers Reunite For a New Project.

Sandler truly is a gem and his career has been a joy to watch. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).