There is a new trend in TikTok town. The users are uploading their reaction video to an erotic film's opening scene. Gaspar Noe’s film Love is a getting all the attention for the masturbation scene that opens the film. The feature streaming on Netflix is the fifth most-watched movie on the platform as of June 24. The movie premiered in 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival where it began the most-controversial title that year, thanks to the graphic nature of the sex scenes. The movie was in 3D at the Cannes and at one point a male character ejaculates directly at the camera. 365 Dni DOP Reveals The Idea Behind Raunchy Sex Scenes: 'Be Natural, But Not To Cross The Border Of Pornography'.

Now, the movie has become a topic of discussion again as Netflix users find it. The reactions to the film are cringy, funny, shocking - priceless. The opening scene has a woman rubbing her breasts on a man's penis.

Check Out One Reaction Going Viral On TikTok Here:

Lead actor, Karl Glusman, has said, "If you go online and look at porn and compare it to the movie we made, there’s a big difference. In pornography, there’s often no pubic hair. There are no breakups and fights. There’s very little emotional investment from the performers." Thirsty 365 DNI Memes & Tweets Have Fans Drooling over Massimo aka Michele Morrone! Steamy Scenes from Erotic Netflix Movie 365 Days Take over Social Media.

This won't be the first time TikTok users are sharing their reactions to an erotic scene. Reaction videos to 365 Dni (365 Days) are already a fad on the app. Fans have been uploading their priceless expressions to the soft-porn erotic scenes of the Polish drama. The movie is a rage on the internet.

