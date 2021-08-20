Andrew Garfield has had a lot of roles that have shaped him into this great actor that he is today. Starting out as one of the best young prospects in Hollywood, Garfield shocked everyone when he gave a great performance in David Fincher’s The Social Network. Since then he has starred in Martin Scorsese’s Silence and Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge to name a few that showcased his capabilities as an actor. While these roles were amazing, he is remembered for his turn as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man films. Spider-Man: No Way Home - Andrew Garfield Puts Cameo Rumors in Tom Holland's Marvel Movie to an End.

Andrew Garfield took over the role from Tobey Maguire and was set to star in a new set of films directed by Marc Webb. While the two movies Garfield starred in ranged from good to mediocre, fans still have a fond remembrance of his turn as the webhead. His rendition of the wall crawler has his own cult following and till day remains one of the most underrated comic book portrayals of all time. So to celebrate Andrew Garfield’s 38th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best scenes in the role of Spider-Man.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Opening Scene

If you want any scene to portray what Spider-Man actually is like in the comics, then the opening second film does that perfectly. Involving a car chase Garfield proves why he was a perfect fit for Spider-Man. He showcased all of the character's aspects with throwing quips and just saving everyone. It was a fun opening to a somewhat mediocre film.

Being a Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 showcased the friendly neighbourhood aspect of the character which was somewhat lost in these big grandeur moments. Involving a heartfelt scene of him saving a kid from bullies, Spider-Man jumps down to the rescue and fixes up the kids project. While the scene is only a minute long, it perfectly encapsulates what the character stands for.

High School Fight

In my opinion this one of the best Spider-Man fight scenes just rivaled by the train fight from Spider-Man 2. The Lizard tracks down Peter back to his school which leads to an amazing skirmish. Garfield’s Spidey over here moves and acts like a spider which makes it all the more amusing to watch this fight take place on the screen. Not to mention, the sequence has one of the best Stan Lee cameos.

Gwen’s Death

A lot of things were wrong in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but it perfectly captured this classic comic panel for the big screen. After a fight with the Green Goblin, Gwen starts falling to her death resulting in Peter trying to save her but unfortunately fails in doing so. Garfield’s performance here was best in the series. He perfectly captured the heartbreak and pain that Peter felt in that scene.

Swinging by the Cranes

In what was looking like a dire situation, the city of New York unites to help an injured Spider-Man to reach his location for a final standoff against The Lizard. It’s a scene filled with heart and emotion that showcases the best parts of New York City. It also has some of the best visuals and web swinging and the franchise is backed up by James Horner’s great score.

While Andrew Garfield’s run as Spider-Man was short lived, we wish that his story is concluded in some way. Here’s to hoping the rumours about him appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home are true. With this we finish off our list and wish Andrew Garfield a very happy birthday.

