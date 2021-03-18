In a recent development in the Angelina Joli-Brad Pitt divorce, the actress had filed documents in court regarding domestic abuse claims against the Meet Joe Black actor. Apparently, she proof and authority to support her claims. She also alleged that their kids can do the same as well. While all that was going on, Twitterati decided to shower love on Jennifer Aniston instead. There are strong rumours that Pitt started dating Jolie when he was still married to Aniston. Their divorce didn't go down well with the fans at all. Guess that prompted them to side with Aniston even when it isn't her fight at all. Angelina Jolie Files ‘Proof’ of Domestic Abuse Claim Against Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

Twitterati has been sharing Aniston's picture on the social media handle which has made her name trending on Twitter. Check out some of their reactions here...

Jennifer and Brad created quite an uproar when they met during the Oscars 2019. They met, hugged, and even spoke for a brief period. The pictures had gone viral and how!

