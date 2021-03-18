In a recent development in the Angelina Joli-Brad Pitt divorce, the actress had filed documents in court regarding domestic abuse claims against the Meet Joe Black actor. Apparently, she proof and authority to support her claims. She also alleged that their kids can do the same as well. While all that was going on, Twitterati decided to shower love on Jennifer Aniston instead. There are strong rumours that Pitt started dating Jolie when he was still married to Aniston. Their divorce didn't go down well with the fans at all. Guess that prompted them to side with Aniston even when it isn't her fight at all. Angelina Jolie Files ‘Proof’ of Domestic Abuse Claim Against Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

Twitterati has been sharing Aniston's picture on the social media handle which has made her name trending on Twitter. Check out some of their reactions here...

jennifer aniston once said, "with all due respect, i'm not heartbroken" 🥵 talk about her all you want but honey with great friends and a great life, she's doing just fine pic.twitter.com/BdY5xZgdnH — ☁️ (@anistonomg) March 18, 2021

She is surreal...

the fact that these are candid photos of jennifer aniston... she’s unreal pic.twitter.com/VHCVNxChPD — nicole (@anistonily) March 18, 2021

Just saying it out loud...nothing more!

anyways.... jennifer aniston and angelina jolie pic.twitter.com/NwxcPZqZio — simone (@midsommarvvitch) March 18, 2021

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston trending for the wrong reasons?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston trending at the same time but it is not for the reason I was hoping for pic.twitter.com/fetD7CDjJO — Ai Di (@Aida6971) March 18, 2021

Memory serves well...

I've always remembered that Jennifer Aniston said this after Brad Pitt left her for Angelina Jolie. pic.twitter.com/M97lamHIo0 — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) March 17, 2021

Point to remember...

Please don't forget that Brad Pitt had an affair whilst he was married to Jennifer Aniston. I'm not saying that Brad is lying, but remember that men who are unscrupulous in love affairs can be manipulative abusers during all stages of that affair. — Heather Erin (@HeddaGd) March 18, 2021

Indeed a blessing!

blessing your timelines with carefree jennifer aniston pic.twitter.com/U6ED32vkcY — court (@jenaniiiston) March 18, 2021

Jennifer and Brad created quite an uproar when they met during the Oscars 2019. They met, hugged, and even spoke for a brief period. The pictures had gone viral and how!

