AR Rahman aka The Mozart of Madras has established himself as a global music icon and it is impossible to miss any of his songs or compositions. Speaking about Hollywood connections, Rahman collaborated with some of the well-known international music studios and created MAGIC! AR Rahman Birthday Special: From Deadpool 2 to Lord of War, 7 Times Hollywood Memorably Borrowed Music Maestro’s Indian Musical Gems (LatestLY Exclusive).

As the maestro celebrates his 56th birthday today we thought it is the right time to give you our list of some of his international compositions.

Jai Ho

The most popular international collaboration between AR Rahman and a Hollywood-based production house also won him two Oscars. "Jai Ho" from the movie Slumdog Millionaire is a perfect mix of Indian classical and western influences. This song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and is a true masterpiece by Rahman.

Check The Song Here:

If I Rise

The second addition in the list of AR Rahman's songs is "If I Rise" from the film 127 Hours. AR Rahman and Dido collaborated to produce this amazing song. The song is soulful and spine-tingling both at the same time. The soundtrack was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Check The Song Here:

Kuru Kuru

Back in 2009, Rahman composed 15 original tracks for the film which centered around four couples who go on a vacation to a resort in a tropical island where therapy sessions are mandatory. Even though it is a comedy film, you should hear the tracks. They are brilliant! Our fave is the Indii track is "Kuru Kuru". AR Rahman Turns 55! Music Composers Thaman S And D Imman Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The ‘Mozart Of Madras’.

Check The Trailer Here:

The Marvel Theme

Marvel Studios collaborated with Rahman for a song that encapsulates the final movie Avengers: Endgame. The three-minute long presentation was not only captivating, it was ingenious in nature. The lyrics of the number, as per many, refer to the restless spirit of earth's mightiest heroes.

Check The Song Here:

Warriors in Peace

The Warriors in Peace song really was the one that caught our ear. Rahman's maiden attempt to score for this Mandarin film- Warriors Of Heaven And Earth , which enabled him to collaborate with Jolin Tsai and we love the mandarin version. The English version sung by Sunitha Sarathy and the Hindi version by Sadhana Sargam is interesting. If you have not heard yet then what are you waiting for?

Check The Mandarin Version Here:

In honor of his limitless talents, let's take a look back at some of his best works over the years. We wish the music maestro a very Happy Birthday. Do let us know which one is your favorite?

