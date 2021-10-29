Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel - starrer Army of Thieves was released worldwide on Netflix on October 29. Helmed by Matthias Schweighöfer himself, the movie is a prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. The story of the flick revolves around six years before the events of Army of the Dead, during the starting stages of the zombie breakout, where Ludwig Dieter (Matthias) is in his early days of robbery. He is recruited by a strange lady to accomplish a heist with the help of a weird crew of ambitious thieves. Having said that, as per the reviews, the heist-action drama has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the streaming giant Netflix, Army of Thieves got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Army of Thieves Review: Zack Snyder's Prequel Tagged As the ‘Best Hope for the Snyderverse’s Future’ by Critics.

Watch Army of Thieves Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every movie falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell.

For the unaware, Army of Thieves sees Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter and Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline. Apart from leads, the movie also stars Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen and Peter Simonischek, among others. Army of Thieves is now streaming on Netflix.

