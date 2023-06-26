Aubrey Plaza has constantly grown as an actress in the last few years and watching that development has surely been enjoyable. Her personality is that which comes across as extremely eye-catching and in the same way her characters too are people with quirks that certainly make them interesting. Plaza never lets up the opportunity to deliver a stellar performance, and the shows and movies she has starred in have surely proved her to be a reliable star. The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli Stand Out in This Brilliant Return of Mike White’s Addictive Drama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

From having a small role in Scott Pilgrim vs the World to going and starring in Parks and Recreation and having her career blow up, Plaza has been sensational. Starring in prestige TV and some of the best comedies you can get your hands on, her career has been defined with certain roles that truly made her a joy to witness on screen. So, to celebrate Aubrey Plaza’s 39th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best roles.

Sister Fernanda (The Little Hours)

The one thing to love about Plaza is that she is extremely unapologetic and The Little Hours lets her do exactly that. Playing a raunchy nun named Sister Fernanda in this medieval black comedy, Plaza is a delight to behold as her unique personality gets to be full on shine over here. Coupled with an ensemble star cast, this is a really fun time.

Allison (Black Bear)

A comedy-drama thriller, Black Bear sees Plaza give a mysterious performance as Allison while making the film an intriguing watch. It’s a pretty simple plot where she has an odd encounter with a couple in a cabin, and not all is what it seems, and its Plaza’s performance that really does steal the show.

Harper Spiller (The White Lotus)

Second season of The White Lotus was filled with iconic characters, and Plaza’s Harper Spiller was the one that fans fell in love with the most. Playing the lawyer Harper Spiller whose marriage with her husband has gotten really boring, Plaza brought the same amount of sassiness to the role as she brings to her own life, but with a touch of a mean side.

Shadow King (Legion)

Playing a villain seems like a perfect fit for Plaza and her role in Legion really let her flex the antagonistic qualities she possesses. Starring as the Shadow King, Plaza gives a layered performance that really makes her standout in the show. Her character goes to some really surprising places, and Plaza’s acting really makes it all worth it.

April Ludgate (Parks and Recreation)

By far her most iconic work, April Ludgate is essentially an edgy character that is bolstered by Plaza’s absolutely hilarious qualities. She showed that she has really great comedic chops and April certainly is one of the best parts about the show. From starting out as a minor character to having one of the best arcs of the show, this certainly is the role that defines her career. Aubrey Plaza Remembers Her Late Parks And Recreation Co-Star Helen Slayton-Hughes.

Aubrey Plaza really is a talented star and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).