The best part about Beck Hansen is that he has explored with a variety of genres when it comes to music. From folk to funk to hip hop, and electronic, he has done it all. Basically, his discography is a good mix of styles, moods, and modes. He began his career as a folk musician, performing on city buses. In 1989, he took a bus to New York City with little more than $8 and a guitar, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. Of course, reaching where he is was not a cakewalk, but through his hard work and immense talent, Beck has managed to gain a huge fan following in all these years.

Beck is celebrating his 50th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some of his greatest hits so far.

Loser

“In the time of chimpanzees, I was a monkey,” is a line in the song. Even though as non-sensical as it might sound, Loser, is one of Beck's most popular songs. Apparently, Beck is not fond of this number and finds it very mediocre, but people loved it when it came out and it became an instant hit.

Lost Cause

Lost Cause from the album, Sea Change is the song of heartbreak and resignation, and a highlight of Beck's discography. This is one of those songs that made Beck even more popular amongst the masses.

Pay No Mind

Pay No Mind from the album Mellow Gold is another fan favourite. Just listen to this, and you would want to play it on loop. We wish Beck a very happy birthday.

