Singer-actress Beyoncé has revealed the track list for her forthcoming seventh album Renaissance, which drops on July 29. The track list, which was posted on her Instagram story includes many intriguing titles like "America Has a Problem", "Alien Superstar", "Church Girl", "Cuff It", "Thique", "All Up in Your Mind" and more, along with the single "Break My Soul", reports Variety. Oscars 2022: Beyoncé Opens Ceremony With Tennis-Themed Performance on Her Song ‘Be Alive’ at Venus and Serena Williams’ Hometown Court in Compton.

Earlier this month Beyoncé shared the album's cover artwork, which shows her posing regally atop the silhouette of a luminous horse.

In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyoncé wrote: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Late last month, Beyoncé surprise-dropped "Break My Soul", the first single from the album. The track channels 90s house music beats over a sample of Robin S's 1993 hit "Show Me Love", and features vocals from Big Freedia.

Renaissance is said to feature both dance and country-leaning tracks, although it remains unclear whether the country songs will appear as a separate album, or as part of the first edition of Renaissance. Beyoncé has released four albums since 2016's Lemonade, although none of them are full studio solo albums. Jay Z Compares His Lady Love Beyonce to the King of Pop Michael Jackson, Here’s Why.

In 2018, she dropped Everything Is Love, with her husband Jay-Z under the name the Carters; in April of 2019, she put out Homecoming, an album of her explosive 2018 headlining performance at Coachella; and that summer she followed with The Lion King: The Gift, a companion album to the Disney film that featured several new Beyoncé songs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).