Boyd Holbrook is one of the best new prospects Hollywood has found in the last few years. Starring in the Netflix crime drama, Narcos, Holbrook won the hearts of many when he portrayed an agent trying to take down Pablo Escobar. Ever since then career has been sailing smooth as he has appeared in blockbuster after blockbuster. Boyd Holbrook is great at playing characters who are in difficult situations and trying their best to solve it. It’s become one of the staples with how he plays these characters and brings so much energy to his roles. Indiana Jones 5: Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson Join Cast of the Next Instalment.

To celebrate Boyd Holbrook’s 40th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best roles.

Quinn McKenna (The Predator)

Boyd Holbrook in The Predator

The reboot of this classic franchise failed to satisfy fans. It was a disappointing film that missed on all marks, but Holbrook’s performance wasn’t one of them. His portrayal of Quinn McKenna was one of the better things about the films as he solely carried it on his back and made the movie entertaining. It’s not the best thing ever, but it was good enough to salvage a mess of a film.

Amos Jenkins (Little Accidents)

Boyd Holbrook in Little Accidents

Little Accidents was a compelling drama and most of it was thanks to Holbrook’s amazing performance. He plays the role of Amos Jenkins and instantly shows a great range of emotions that wasn’t seen by him ever. Holbrook plays Jenkins so beautifully that it’s perhaps the most different of his roles and gives a good insight into how far he can take his acting.

Peter Kristo (A Walk Among the Tombstones)

Boyd Holbrook in A Walk Among the Tombstones

A Walk Among the Tombstones stars Liam Neeson in the leading role and its one of his better action flicks. Holbrook plays the role of Peter Kristo, a serial killer and Holbrook gives one disturbing performance. He owns the scenes he is in and is just scary to watch on screen.

Donald Pierce (Logan)

Boyd Holbrook in Logan

Hugh Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine is one of the best films that the comic book genre has to offer. Holbrook plays the role of Donald Pierce, a cyborg who is out hunting mutants, and he plays such a great villain. His first appearance itself makes him so hateable and from there it’s just a roller coaster of emotions. He is a villain that you love to hate.

Steve Murphy (Narcos)

Boyd Holbrook in Narcos

The role that made Holbrook into a household name, he plays the role of Agent Steve Murphy who is trying to put a stop to Pablo Escobar’s reign. Holbrook instantly gives a classic performance where he makes his character easy to root for. The stakes present here are really high and you can feel his frustration when something doesn’t go according to plan. Watching Steve play a game of cat and mouse with Escobar is one of the best things Netflix has to offer.

Boyd Holbrook still has a long way to go in Hollywood and this is just the start for him. We hope that he continues to give us more great performances throughout his career. With this we finish off our list and wish Boyd Holbrook a very happy birthday.

