USA Network has cancelled Rosario Dawson-fronted anthology series "Briarpatch" after its debut season. The drama, which completed its 10-episode season in April, was based on Ross Thomas' book of the same name.

It followed Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. Cannes 2020 Reveals Cancelled Lineup of Movies, Timothée Chalamet’s The French Dispatch, Train to Busan Sequel Among 56 Titles

Showrunner Andy Greenwald shared the news of the show's cancellation on Twitter. "Just wanted to let you know some disappointing news before you hear it from anyone else: 'Briarpatch' isn't returning for another season at USA. Though I've known for months, it's still a bummer," Greenwald said.

He said the team had an "amazing story" planned for season two. "I was luck enough to work with the most amazing writers and crew, all of whom were itching to get back to work. I think we were going to do something special," the showrunner added. ‘Dare Me’ Cancelled by the USA Network After Season One

Greenwald also hinted that the series could potentially be revived elsewhere.

"If enough people keep checking the show out on-demand, anything's possible," he said. "Briarpatch" also starred Jay R Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, and Edi Gathegi. Ana Lily Amirpour directed the pilot and also served as an executive producer. "Mr Robot" creator Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton also executive produced the show. Dawson served as producer in addition to starring.