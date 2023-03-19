Bruce Willis is one of those actors that is simply an action legend – there is no debating that. Having a career filled with roles that has cemented his legacy as one of Hollywood’s biggest badasses, Willis is just that good in roles when he needs to punch his way out of a situation. This was further solidified with his run of Die Hard films where inspector John McClane is just put in situations where this man can’t help but have a bad day. Bruce Willis Birthday Special: Ranking All 5 Die Hard Films of the John McClane Actor From Worst to Best!

While John McClane and Die Hard has defined much of the actor’s career, he has had equally exciting roles and films where his talent has shined constantly. From his collaborations with M Night Shyamalan to going on a sci-fi trip with his younger self, Willis has equally exciting films outside of Die Hard. So, to celebrate his 68th birthday, here are five of Bruce Willis’ best films that aren’t Die Hard.

Pulp Fiction

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is an iconic piece of pop culture that somehow has stood the test of time. A film that takes place out of chronological order focusing on various characters, its filled with sharp dialogue and exciting sequences that makes its so entertaining. Among those characters is Bruce Willis’ Butch Coolidge, who perhaps has some of the best moments in the movie.

12 Monkeys

A sci-fi film that has garnered a cult following, 12 Monkeys sees a convict live in 2035 where the world is ravaged by a disease. Being sent back to past, he is tasked with the mission of figuring out exactly just where this virus originated from. With a committed lead performance by Willis and an exciting cast, this a wildly interesting film.

Unbreakable

A superhero movie that’s like no other, M Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable was a surprising watch. Following Willis’ David Dunn who after surviving a train crash unscathed comes to the conclusion that he has superhuman powers, this film is a really subversive take on the genre that revels in its slow pace. Add a great villainous performance from Samuel L Jackson on top of that, and you have a complete winner.

The Sixth Sense

Shyamalan and Willis’ team up gave us this glorious piece of cinema. The Sixth Sense is an absolutely revolutionary psychological thriller that sees Willis play a child psychologist who’s patient claims that he can communicate with the dead. With a twist that will drop your jaws, this is a film that should be watched by everyone.

Looper

Another Bruce Willis join involving time travel shenanigans, Rian Johnson’s Looper is a really good sci-fi film. Focusing on contract killers who are hired by people from the future, this is a mind-tripping adventure that sees Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt at their best. A great storyline and some really exciting bursts of action, Looper is a treat. Bruce Willis Health Update: Die Hard Actor’s Aphasia Progressed Into Frontotemporal Dementia Family Reveals.

As Bruce Willis’ health is not really in the best shape right now, our thoughts and prayers are definitely with him. A great actor, with this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

