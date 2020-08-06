Brie Larson will return as Captain Marvel after she handed over Thanos' butt in Avengers Endgame. Now, as per reports, Captain Marvel 2 has found it's a director in Nia DaCosta. She has directed the Candyman reboot for Jordan Peele, a couple of episodes of Netflix's Top Boy. There were quite a few talented directors in the running along with Nia, who will be the first black woman to direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Brie Larson's Captain Marvel To Fight Tom Holland's Spider-man In Upcoming Sequel?

There is no official word about the development but Deadline was the first report about it. Although, one half of the Captain Marvel director team has congratulated Nia on Twitter. Ryan Fleck, who co-directed the previous film with Anna Boden, wrote, "Can't wait to see where you take this! Anna and I are thrilled for you and wishing you the very best! Higher Further Faster!" So, that's pretty official. Captain Marvel Meets Wonder Woman! Brie Larson and Gal Gadot Share Selfies.

Check Out Ryan Fleck's Tweet Here:

Congratulations @NiaDaCosta !!!!!! Can't wait to see where you take this! Anna and I are thrilled for you and wishing you the very best! Higher Further Faster! #CaptainMarvel2 — ryan fleck (@fleckryan1) August 6, 2020

Earlier reports suggested that Captain Marvel 2 will have more than one Avengers playing a key role in the film. One of those characters is said to be Spider-Man aka Peter Parker (Tom Holland). Reportedly, Captain Marvel will spend a good length of the film chasing Spider-Man believing he is the criminal that Mysterio has alleged at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Interesting.

It has even been rumoured that Captain Marvel 2 will be a mini-Avengers movie, just how Captain America: Civil War was. It might also introduce Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan, the superhero character that is set to have a series on Disney Plus soon.

Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to hit theatres in July 2022. For now, the studio is sticking to the release date, despite the pandemic. Hopefully, the world will resume with normalcy in time for Captain Marvel 2 to begin shooting.

Disney has already let mega-budget venture Mulan go to Disney Plus.

The other movies in Disney's Marvel roster are Black Widow in November, The Eternals in February 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in May 2021, a Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel in December 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder in February 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March 2022, and Black Panther II in May 2022.

