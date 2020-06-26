Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Doctor Strange in the sequel titled Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The movie has been pushed a little, to March 2022 from November 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn't mean we are not learning new things about the upcoming superhero film every other day. Now, we might have a hint at the villain of the sequel. Chiwetel Ejiofor is returning to the film playing Baron Mordo. While for the most part of the first Doctor Strange film, Mordo was on the good side, in the final few moments he became the new antagonist.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Chiwetel Ejiofor said, "We’re hoping to start pretty soon is what I can tell you. So, you know, as soon as possible. We’re all really excited to get going and to get cracking with it. I can’t wait. He’s coming on. I’m very, very excited about that. Obviously, we’ve been sort of interrupted as the whole world has been in the pandemic but hopefully, we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I’m very excited about it."

The details about Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness are scarce. The movie will be the first horror film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio has brought Sam Raimi, the director of horror films like Evil Dead and superhero films like Tobey Maguire starrer Spider-Man series, to...well to do something with the new film.

The superhero film will tie in with the web-series WandaVision. The finale of the Elisabeth Olsen starrer web-show will serve as a gateway for the Doctor Strange sequel. The actress will also play a leading role in the movie alongside Cumberbatch.

