Sam Raimi Confirms He is 'Involved' in Doctor Strange Sequel While Recalling An Easter Egg in Spider-Man 2

Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange (Photo Credits: File Image)

Marvel Studios has a knack for hiring artists whose talent also includes leaking details about the films. Mark Ruffalo literally live-streamed Thor: Ragnarok for 15 minutes on accident. Let's not even get started on our 'Spidey' Tom Holland. Welcome aboard, Sam Raimi. The filmmaker is most famous for directing the Spider-Man trilogy featuring Tobey Maguire. In a recent interaction with the media, he accidentally confirmed that he has joined the MCU and is involved with Doctor Strange sequel.

There were rumours in 2019 that Raimi has been roped in to direct the sequel titled, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During the recent interview, as per various reports, while Raimi did not confirm that he is the directing the MCU film, he simply revealed that he is involved.

Raimi is promoting his Quibi series 50 States of Fright. Raimi was talking about the Doctor Strange easter-egg in his Spider-Man films when he dropped the ball. In Spider-Man 2, J. Jonah Jameson, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle, while coming up with a moniker for the new villain in town, name drops Doctor Strange. "But that's already taken," he realises and moves on to settling for 'Doctor Octopus'.

Raimi said that after Spider-Man and Batman Doctor Strange was his most favourite character. "He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project," he revealed. Whoa!

Check Out The Spider-Man Easter Egg Here:

When the movie was announced in 2019 at a comic con, it was revealed that Doctor Strange 2 will get a horror treatment and will be the first scary film in the MCU. For that reason, director Scott Derrickson (The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister) was roped in. But in January 2020, the director stepped away from the duty citing creative differences. But he has been positive about being replaced by Raimi.

"I've worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend," he wrote. "What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange," he said in February 2020.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was set to begin production in May 2020, with a release date set a year later. But COVID-19 has temporarily shut down the studios and the new release date has been moved to November 5, 2021.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his titular role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie will directly tie in with the finale of the upcoming TV series, WandaVision starring Elisabeth Olsen Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. She will also feature in the movie in a lead role. However, Rachel McAdams won't be reprising her role in the movie as Dr Christine Palmer.