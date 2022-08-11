It’s kind of neat to see how Chris Hemsworth’s career went from being just that one guy in Star Trek to leading one of the biggest franchises in films today. It’s a career trajectory that has established him as a major action and comedic star, and we are all here for it. With his charming persona and hulking figure, Hemsworth was born to be a star. Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Wife Didn’t Like His Physique in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Playing the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has become synonymous with the God of Thunder. Synonymous to the point that he is just known for that now mostly. Which is a shame considering he has so many good films outside of that. So, to celebrate Chris Hemsworth’s 39th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best movies outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Extraction

Jumping from one comic book adaptation to another, Hemsworth starred in the Netflix film Extraction. A film about a mercenary doing his best to save a kid, the movie has some amazing stunts and hand-to-hand action scenes that is realised really well through Sam Hargrave’s direction.

In the Heart of the Sea

Focusing on marooned sailors of a whaling ship, this adaptation of Moby Dick has enough flair to make it an interesting watch. Featuring the likes of Hemsworth, Tom Holland and more, the film is filled with some breathtaking visuals that definitely fuels this larger-than-life story.

Bad Times at the El Royale

A smart and cunning thriller held by Drew Goddard, Bad Times at the El Royale is filled with a heavy hitting cast that do what they do best on-screen. In the 1970s, a motel in the southern part of the USA is one of the worst places you can be as some not so good people decide to stay there.

The Cabin in the Woods

Another great film that bloomed from the partnership of Hemsworth and Goddard, The Cabin in the Woods is a perfect throwback to the slashers of ‘90s. Paying homages and featuring a third act that’s filled with all the blood and mayhem, this is a guaranteed good time.

Rush

Ron Howard takes upon himself to tell the story of the iconic rivalry between Formula One greats, James Hun and Niki Lauda. With Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl giving the best performances of their careers, the film is filled with sacrifice, heartbreak and glory. Thor: Love and Thunder Actor Chris Hemsworth's Workout Videos that Will Help You Get a Fit Body Like His.

Hemsworth truly is a star and Hollywood is all the better for it. His movies out of Marvel have been a treat to, and here is hoping he dazzles us again with his upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

