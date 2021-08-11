Chris Hemsworth won the hearts of many fans by playing the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Going from a small role in Star Trek to being one of the leads of the biggest franchises in Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth has had quite a career. Debuting in the role of Thor in 2011, Hemsworth has had a steady increase in the popularity of his character with it reaching its peak in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. He would then go on to become a fan favorite in Avengers: Infinity War with many considering Hemsworth's performance as Thor one of the best parts about it. Chris Hemsworth Birthday: 5 Amazing Thor Moments From Marvel Films That Make Us Say All Hail the God Of Thunder.
From fighting the forces of Hela on the bifrost bridge while Led Zeppelin plays in the background to going for Thanos’ head, Thor has had mighty fine moments in the MCU. These scenes are further bolstered with Hemsworth’s amazing line delivery and has established him as a great action and a comedic actor. So with Chris Hemsworth’s 38th birthday, we are taking a look at 10 of his best quotes as the God of Thunder.
When He Was Quite Mr Vanity!
The Mind Stone Makes You Say Some Stupid Things...
From Vanity to Humility...
Describing The Hulk's Rampage...
That Popular Line...
And That Too With Led Zeppelin Playing in the BG...
Also to Playing Online Videogames...
Only If He Went for the Head After This...
And Then He Did Finally... Too Late, Though...
But How Did He Braid His Hair and Beard?
There is Thor 3 For You, Though...
With this we finish off the list and we wish Chris Hemsworth a really happy birthday. You can find him next playing Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder which is scheduled for a release next year.
