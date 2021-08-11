Chris Hemsworth won the hearts of many fans by playing the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Going from a small role in Star Trek to being one of the leads of the biggest franchises in Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth has had quite a career. Debuting in the role of Thor in 2011, Hemsworth has had a steady increase in the popularity of his character with it reaching its peak in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. He would then go on to become a fan favorite in Avengers: Infinity War with many considering Hemsworth's performance as Thor one of the best parts about it. Chris Hemsworth Birthday: 5 Amazing Thor Moments From Marvel Films That Make Us Say All Hail the God Of Thunder.

From fighting the forces of Hela on the bifrost bridge while Led Zeppelin plays in the background to going for Thanos’ head, Thor has had mighty fine moments in the MCU. These scenes are further bolstered with Hemsworth’s amazing line delivery and has established him as a great action and a comedic actor. So with Chris Hemsworth’s 38th birthday, we are taking a look at 10 of his best quotes as the God of Thunder.

When He Was Quite Mr Vanity!

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Mind Stone Makes You Say Some Stupid Things...

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

From Vanity to Humility...

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Describing The Hulk's Rampage...

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

That Popular Line...

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

And That Too With Led Zeppelin Playing in the BG...

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Also to Playing Online Videogames...

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Only If He Went for the Head After This...

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

And Then He Did Finally... Too Late, Though...

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

But How Did He Braid His Hair and Beard?

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

There is Thor 3 For You, Though...

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

With this we finish off the list and we wish Chris Hemsworth a really happy birthday. You can find him next playing Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder which is scheduled for a release next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).