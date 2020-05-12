Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks Step Again in Their Lego Movie Characters to Spread COVID-19 Awareness in the Quirkiest Way (Watch Video)

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks' Lego Characters (Photo Credits: YouTube Still)

Actors Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks have brought back their "The Lego Movie" characters to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. They are seen sharing tips on how to stay healthy amid the pandemic in a children-focused animated video, reports hollywoodreporter.com. It features Emmet (Pratt) and Lucy (Banks) as they sing a song to help children remember ways to avoid spreading of COVID-19. The video opens with Lucy discussing the "darkness" of COVID-19. "The world as we knew it is over," said Lucy. After calling the pandemic an "apocalypse", she said: "Everything is not awesome." Contagion Stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Ehle Team Up To Spread COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Videos)

Then Emmet soon approached Lucy. Emmet said they will be discussing "the coronavirus novel", adding "I admit I didn't read the other 18 books in the series". Lucy explained that COVID-19 is not a book, but instead "a virus we haven't seen before. And the 19 is because it was discovered in 2019". Emmet then shared lessons on how children can ensure that they stay healthy, including washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, avoiding touching your face, keeping a safe distance from others and staying home. COVID-19 Crisis: Kylie Jenner and Mother Kris Team Up with a Cosmetic Company to Manufacture and Donate Hand Sanitisers for Free.

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks Spread COVID-19 Awareness, The Lego Way

Lucy reiterated that the viewers should remember "hands, elbow, face, space and home". Lucy goes on to share that the best way to remember the lessons is through song. "Hands, elbows, face and space/ Stay at home," she sings, with Emmet joining in and saying: "Don't touch your eyes or ears or mouth or nose/ Hands, elbows, face and space/ Stay at home!" In the end, Emmet turns to Lucy and goes in for a hug -- an air hug. Both Lucy and Emmet then open their arms to the camera for an air hug with the viewers. The public service announcement video was remotely produced and animated by Pure Imagination. The animators used their resources in Los Angeles and their Zebu Animation studio in Trivandrum, India, to create the video.