Coronavirus Effect - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Health Update: ‘Two Weeks after Our First Symptoms and We Feel Better’, Says the Hollywood Icon

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (Photo Credits: Getty)

There have been numerous Hollywood celebs and other eminent personalities who have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On March 12, 2020, Tom Hanks had shared that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for COVID-19. They were tested positive for the disease while they were shooting for the upcoming biopic Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, in Queensland, Australia. The husband and wife duo were admitted to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment. The Hollywood icon has shared an update about his and wife Rita’s health on Twitter. Coronavirus Crisis: Tom Hanks Starrer Elvis Presley Biopic Production Suspended Indefinitely.

Tom Hanks wrote, “Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx”. The Oscar-winning actor not only wanted to update about his health, but also wanted his fans to follow the instructions given by the government and other authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 Outbreak: Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive for the Novel Coronavirus in the Prison.

Here’s The Tweet Shared By Tom Hanks

It was on March 16 when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were released from the hospital and the duo went into self-isolation. The other Hollywood celebs who have tested positive for coronavirus include former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre, GoT actors Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju, and many more.