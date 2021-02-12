Film making is an art and a rare talent. Churning out movies that are out-of-the-world and off-beat, is tricky as well as a polarising attempt. And if there’s one name who comes to our mind and goes well with the above narrative then it’s Darren Aronofsky. He is a notable director from the Hollywood space who is known for films that are melodramatic and surreal. He is that kind of an artist who creates films irrespective of its positive or negative effect in the minds of the viewers. Be it giving a masterpiece with Pi to horrifying all with Mother!, he has pushed his boundaries over the years and is still learning. Darren Aronofsky Reveals Joaquin Phoenix as the Reason for His Batman Movie Getting Scrapped.

And as Darren Aronofsky celebrates his birthday on February 12, 2021, we would want you to know the kind of cinema he brings to life. Yes, on this special occasion, let's see the top five movies of the filmmaker that are a must-see and should be part of your watch list. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Steven Soderbergh Birthday: Out of Sight, Ocean’s Eleven, Contagion – 5 Best Works of the Filmmaker and Where To Watch Them Online!

Pi (1998)

Pi can surely be termed as Aronofsky’s best film till date and that's why it stands at the number one spot here. Right from the storyline, screenplay to the character sketch, all is incredible. The film explores the relation of the universe to mathematics, but there’s more then what you see. Brilliant!

Where to Watch: Hulu

Requiem For A Dream (2000)

This psychological drama tells us a tale of four people who are additive to drugs and the rest is history. The film is disturbing at many points as it shows how the characters get trapped in a hell created by themselves. This one also lead to an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Black Swan (2010)

This was Darren’s strongest directorial efforts that led to his film, making it to Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. Natalie Portman even went on to win the Best Actress for the flick. A psychological horror movie that is based on Swan Lake ballet. The film was commercially as well as critically acclaimed. Netflix's Preview of 2021 Teases Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds' 'Red Notice', Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence's 'Don't Look Up' and More (Watch Video).

Where to Watch: Disney + Hotstar

Noah (2014)

This biblical drama by Darren was inspired by the story of Noah's Ark from the Book of Genesis. Yes, we know this is not the director’s best work, but his attempt to tell a different story did not go in vain, as the movie rocked at the ticket window. It collected $362 million worldwide. That’s huge!

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Mother! (2017)

Terrifying, mysterious and will keep you at the edge of your seat is how Aronofsky’s Mother! can be described. When strangers enter the house of two happily ever after, who are residing at a burnt-out house, the scenario gets dangerous. A horrifying watch you can’t miss.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

That’s it, guys! These are top five hand-picked stories of Darren Aronofsky that are insane and can be added to your weekend watch list if you are into heavy content. However, his films are not free to view and is only available to subscribed users on the OTT platform. All in all, the movies are the director’s masterpieces that none can even imagine to create. Happy Birthday, Darren Aronofsky. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).