Singer Demi Lovato started realising how queer she really was as she got older. "My fans react when I colour my hair. If they didn't like it, I saw it," Lovato told Glamour magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Talking about the time she dyed her hair pink in 2014 and shaved half her head, Lovato said the negative response saddened her. Demi Lovato Is Done With Her Diet Culture, Posts a Video Celebrating Her Body.

She said: "It reignited that fear inside of me of being who I really am." Lovato noted how cutting her hair represented "a symbolic shedding of the heteronormative box (she) was confined in for years." Demi Lovato Opens Up About Breaking Up With Ex Fiance Max Ehrich, Says ‘It Felt Better, It Felt Right’.

She added: "When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am. This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'this is a huge sign'. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).