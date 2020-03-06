Demi Lovato Is Back With a Bang With Her New Song 'I Love Me' (Watch Video)

Demi Lovato 'I Love Me' Song Still (Photo Credits: Youtube Still)

After an intriguing poster, and a teaser video, Singer Demi Lovato released her much-anticipated music track 'I Love Me' on Friday. The 27-year-old singer shared her music video on Instagram. She also penned a lengthy note on focusing to be the 'best version of ourselves.'"#ILoveMe is OUT NOW!! I can't put into words just yet what this past year for me has been... but this song focuses on a lot of what's been going on in my head.

We have good days, and we have bad days. The best we can do is be the best version of ourselves and celebrate that with those closest to us. Wanted to also give a special shoutout to all of my lovatics for always being there for me [?][?]2020 is OUR year!" the caption read.

Watch Demi Lovato I Love Me Music Video

The newly-released music is a complete take on self-love, empowerment and affirmation. The last album was released by the artist in 2017- 'Tell Me You Love Me'Recently, the 'Sober' singer, made a triumphant return to the stage with a stellar performance at the 2020 Super Bowl and also at the 2020 Grammy Awards.