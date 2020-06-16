Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Demi Lovato Sells Her 5,600 Sq Ft Luxurious Los Angeles Villa for a Whopping $8.25 Million

Hollywood IANS| Jun 16, 2020 04:58 PM IST
Demi Lovato's 5,600 Sq Ft Luxurious Los Angeles Villa (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Singer Demi Lovato has sold off her infamous Los Angeles home, in which she suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. Lovato sold her four-bedroom lavish property for $8.25 million, according to Variety, reports dailymail.co.uk. Demi Lovato’s Pool Photo-Shoot On ‘Self-Timer’ is Hot and Happening! (View Pics)

She had been renting the property since her overdose. Lovato bought the 5,600 square foot mansion for $8.3 million in 2016. Demi Lovato Thanks Her ‘Sonny with a Chance’ Co-Star Tiffany Thornton for Being the Biggest Inspiration During Rehab

The property is a three-story villa with a sky lounge that has a picturesque view of the mountainous Laurel Canyon neighbourhood. and an outdoor swimming pool. The house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

