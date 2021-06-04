We finally got some news on John Wick: Chapter 4, and it’s the addition of Donnie Yen to the already talented cast. He will be playing the role of an old friend to Wick who is 'an assassin as well, shares the same history as him and many of the same enemies as well'. This means that John Wick 4 is going to give us some really great action scenes again, and hopefully with Reeves and Yen fighting side by side, it’s going to be one kick ass film. John Wick 4: Martial Arts Legend and IP Man Star Donnie Yen Joins Keanu Reeves’ Actioner.

John Wick is anyways greatly known for delivering some really high octane and impressive fight scenes with some great choreography and with the casting of Yen we hope for the tradition to continue. So to celebrate Yen’s casting we are taking a look at five of his best movies that showcase his incredible range as a martial artist and what he could bring to the John Wick series. John Wick Chapter 4: Pop Star Rina Sawayama Boards Keanu Reeves’ Action Film.

Hero

The story is about Jin Ke’s assassination attempt on the King of Qin in 227 BC and is directed by Zhang Yimou. Donnie Yen plays the role of Long Sky, who has one of the best fights in the film with Jet Li’s nameless protagonist. It’s a great showcase of fighting from both the actors.

Iron Monkey

This 1993 martial arts film is directed by Yuen Woo-ping and stars Donnie Yen in the lead role. The film is a fictionalized account of an episode of the Chinese folk hero Wong Fei-Hung and his father Wong Kei-ying, and their encounter with the “Iron Monkey”. Donnie Yen plays the role of Wong Kei-ying.

New Dragon Gate Inn

This remake of the 1967 classic is set during the Ming dynasty in the desert region of China. Donnie Yen plays the role of Tsao Siu-yan, who is a vicious prefect of a section in the country. New Dragon Gate Inn is a masterclass in martial arts and has some really entertaining fight scenes.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film is based upon a group of rebels stealing the plans of the Death Star. Donnie Yen plays Chirrut Imwe, a blind man who is a martial arts master and believer in the force. Yen brings his exceptional Martial Arts talents to the world of Star Wars and it makes for some really fun action sequences.

Ip Man

Probably Yen’s most popular film, Ip Man brought him back to the limelight. Set during the Japanese invasion of China, it follows Ip Man’s life during those times. It’s a great showcase of Yen’s talent as a Martial Artist and is one of the best martial arts films in general. Actually, check out the entire franchise!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).