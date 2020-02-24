Dua Lipa Calls Her New Hairstyle an Accident, Says ‘This Is Not a Haircut, It’s Bleached Breakages’

Singer Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer Dua Lipa was forced to cut her hair due to "bleached breakages". The "New rules" hitmaker debuted her new look earlier this week, with two-tone bangs and a cropped blonde fringe - a style the Lipa said wasn't her choosing, reports aceshowbiz.com. Dua Lipa Says Her New Music Has Been a ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Experience

After fans probed the singer on social media about her new cut, she wrote: "PSA: This is not a haircut, it's bleached breakages but I'm running with it," explaining that since she had bleached her hair so much, it started to 'break off'. Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Turn Heads at AMAs 2019 Red Carpet With Their Steamy Kiss.

Dua Lipa Reveals Her New Haircut is a result of an Accident

Dua Lipa Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lipa is gearing up for the release of her new album titled "Future Nostalgia", which comes out on April 3, 2020. She will kick off her European tour on 26 April in Madrid, Spain.