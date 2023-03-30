Dungeons and Dragons – Honor Among Thieves Movie Review: After starting my own Dungeons and Dragons campaign almost five months ago, I was eager to see how Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley would bring this iconic tabletop game to life. A group of misfits banded together to embark on an epic adventure filled with death and glory - that's basically what you expect from an average Dungeons and Dragons campaign, and Honor Among Thieves is exactly that, but having played the game for a while now, I do have a few issues. Dungeons and Dragons - Honor Among Thieves: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Chris Pine's Fantasy Film!

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine), a bard, gather a motley crew of misfits to embark on a journey to steal treasure from Lord of Neverwinter, Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant), while also attempting to save his daughter from him. One of my major qualms going into the film was its plot, and it appears that I was partially correct in a way.

The story is not, by any means, bad. It's even enjoyable, in my opinion. It has a fairly standard fantasy setup that's filled with tropes of found family that you've already seen in things like The Lord of the Rings and Willow, and it does deliver on the more heartfelt moments, but it does disappoint in being a Dungeons and Dragons film.

The great thing about Dungeons and Dragons is that it allows you to create your own unique take on the fantasy genre. You create a character and play that role in a story created by a Dungeon Master, and it's something you're invested in. When you put that concept into a film, you basically lose that involvement, and it did validate my point about it being a fantasy film with only the DnD tag on it. Sure, there are a few trinkets and Easter Eggs, but overall, it's just a fantasy setup that you may have seen before.

However, this does not detract from the film's charm. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features a strong performance by Chris Pine. As a bard, he exuded a roguish charm that carried many of the scenes. Edgin's story is ultimately about finding good within himself and reconnecting with his daughter, and it's a compelling one that adds a lot to the overall plot and makes it better.

The ragtag group formed here is also fun to follow. Consisting of Michelle Rodriguez’s stoic Barbarian named Holga, Justice Smith’s Simon Aumar – a sorcerer who second guesses himself and Sophia Lillis’ tiefling druid named Doric, the cast is an entertaining ensemble that harps on the themes of trying to be the best version of yourselves. Rege-Jean Page's Xenk has a memorable screen presence, and Hugh Grant revels in playing a mustache-twirling villain who is completely evil. Daisy Head's Sofina, on the other hand, is a major player who doesn't get much to do. I just wish there was a little more to her personality.

Fans of table-top will find plenty of references here to keep them happy. One hilarious scene involving a talking corpse was something I'd already seen in my campaign, and seeing it brought to life was actually pretty cool. The world also feels lived in, and learning about all the different lore satisfied the fantasy-nut in me. Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Chris Pine's Ragtag Group Unleashes the Greatest Evil In the World In This Promo For His Fantasy Film! (Watch Video).

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has many entertaining action scenes as well, even if the CGI is occasionally wonky. A one-take scene involving a character obtaining information from a castle, the scene maintained a consistent level of cinematography that kept things exciting, and the bursts of laughter present here really tap into the strangeness of it all. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it honestly created for a fantasy trip that I thought was worthwhile by the end.

Final Thoughts

Dungeons and Dragon: Honor Among Thieves is a fairly standard fantasy adventure that will keep you entertained. Even if it only uses the DnD tag in its name, it keeps you hooked for the duration of the movie and presents a charming story. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases in theaters on March 31, 2023.

Rating: 3.0

