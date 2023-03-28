Leaping off from the confines of a table-top to the big screens, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves graces the big screens this Friday. With a huge cast lead by Chris Pine, the film is based on one of the biggest games of all time of the same name, and it looks its going to complement the fantasy genre really well. Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Chris Pine's Ragtag Group Unleashes the Greatest Evil In the World In This Promo For His Fantasy Film! (Watch Video).

With directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley helming the movie, Dungeons and Dragons has long been the premium table-top RPG for many. So much of that game is centered around people's own unique visions for a story, that it will be interesting how that freedom is converted into a film. So, before you watch the movie, here is all you need to know about Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Cast

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine as Edgin Darvis, a bard, who is joined by Michelle Rodriguez as Holga Kilgore, Rege-Jean Page as Xenk Yendar, Justice Smith as Simon Aumar and Sophia Lillis as Doric. The movie also stars Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Jason Wong and more.

Plot

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a thief assembling a band to embark on an epic journey to retrieve a lost relic. However, things take a turn for the worse when they accidentally unleash a greater evil. They must band together and put an end to it.

Watch the Trailer for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves:

Release Date

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant and more, releases in theatres on March 31, 2023. Dungeons & Dragons-Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant’s Action-Packed Film To Arrive in Theatres on March 31 (Watch Video).

Review

A review for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves isn't available yet. As soon as we have a review out, the page will be updated.

