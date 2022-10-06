Jonas Cuaron, the son of Oscar winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, has been set as the director for El Muerto, which is in early development. The film will star Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A. Martinez Ocasio, reports Deadline. Jonas has earlier directed the 2015 thriller film Desierto. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is writing the script for El Muerto. El Muerto: Jonás Cuarón Set to Direct Bad Bunny's Upcoming Sony Spider-Man Spinoff.

According to Deadline, El Muerto is a character within Spider-Man's universe, and the film would mark the first time a Latino character leads a Marvel live-action film. He is an anti-hero and the son of a luchador next in line to inherit the ancestral power of El Muerto. Although Bad Bunny is best known for his Grammy-winning music, he has been getting more involved in the acting world. El Muerto: Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Sony Announces Bad Bunny's Spider-Man Spinoff Film.

He had an arc in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico, playing Arturo Kitty Paez. Deadline further states that earlier this year he made his big-screen debut in Bullet Train, where he was directed by David Leitch and shared screen credits with Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock. El Muerto, produced by Sony Pictures, is expected to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2022 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).