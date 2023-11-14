American actor Brad Pitt and jewellery designer Ines de Ramon are in a "good place," People reported, citing a source. "This is Brad's first proper relationship since the divorce," the US magazine cited the source as saying, referring to the actor's split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie. “He introduces Ramon as his girlfriend," added the source, who said Pitt "is doing great with Ines." "It's great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy," said the source. Did You Know Brad Pitt Let Elderly Neighbour Live in His House Rent-Free Until His Death?

Pitt and de Ramon made their first public appearance together earlier this month when they attended LACMA's Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, where the actor introduced a tribute to filmmaker and frequent collaborator David Fincher. The couple did not pose for photos, but they were seen having a good time at the annual event.

The couple spent a lot of time together this summer in Europe, where de Ramon visited Pitt several times while he was filming a Formula One racing movie. In July, a source close to de Ramon told People, "The pair was doing great, and their relationship was still going very well." "The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other," the insider said at the time, adding that it is "apparent to anyone who sees them together." Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Margot Robbie in Bullet Train 2- Reports.

Their first public appearance together was backstage at a Bono concert in Los Angeles in November 2022. Sources told People magazine at the time that they had been dating for a few months. The following month, Ramon attended Pitt's Babylon premiere party in Los Angeles and celebrated the actor's 59th birthday. The pair celebrated several additional holidays together, including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for New Year's Eve and the following days.

A source also verified to People that on Valentine's Day, the Fight Club actor gave de Ramon a massive arrangement of flowers, which she was seen holding. Pitt has had romantic relationships with celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski since his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016. Meanwhile, after three years of marriage, Ramon secretly divorced her ex-husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, in May 2022.