Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson will be seen together in a film titled Die, My Love. Ahead of the premiere of the horror-comedy in competition at Festival de Cannes, on May 18, the makers dropped a new clip from the film, as per People. The short video shows Lawrence and Pattinson crawling through a field toward each other; when they meet, they nuzzle each other and Pattinson's character asks, "Wanna get married?" "Yeah. Yeah. F--- yeah," Lawrence's character responds in turn, as they fall to the grass while kissing.

'Die, My Love' Clip from Cannes Film Festival 2025 - Watch Video:

About 'Die, My Love'

Lawrence, 34, and Pattinson, 39, costar with LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte in Die, My Love, from Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay; the movie is adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz.

The film centers around Lawrence as a woman "engulfed by love and madness," per a logline obtained by Deadline. Pattinson portrays Lawrence's husband in the movie, while Stanfield portrays her lover. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

