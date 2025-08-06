The nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards, aka VMAs 2025, were announced on Tuesday (August 5). Pop and rap legends like Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations across 12 categories. It’s 2025, and obviously, K-Pop isn’t behind. Several South Korean artistes received nods in prestigious categories, leaving their large fanbase rejoicing. MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Nominations Out: Lady Gaga Leads Pack With 12 Nods, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar Follows.

BLACKPINK's vocalist absolutely took over 2024 with her historic collaboration with Bruno Mars for "APT" and her solo tracks. The 28-year-old K-Pop sensation racked up 8 nominations across several categories, 7 of which were for the viral track "APT". Her BP bandmates Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie also grabbed some nods.

K-Pop Nominations at 2025 MTV VMAs

Song of the Year: Rose and Bruno Mars - "APT"

Video of the Year: Rose and Bruno Mars - "APT"

Best Pop: Rose and Bruno Mars - "APT"

Best Collaboration: Rose and Bruno Mars - "APT"

Best Direction: Rose and Bruno Mars - "APT"

Best Art Direction: Rose and Bruno Mars - "APT"

Best Visual Effects: Rose and Bruno Mars - "APT"

Rose Earned 7 of Her 8 Nominations for ‘APT’

“APT.” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars was nominated for 7 categories at this year’s #VMAs, including “Video of the Year”. pic.twitter.com/pilWdmfqMK — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) August 5, 2025

Best K-Pop

aespa - "Whiplash"

BLACKPINK Jennie - "Like JENNIE"

BTS Jimin - "Who"

BLACKPINK Jisoo - "earthquake"

Stray Kids - "Chk Chk Boom"

BLACKPINK LISA ft. Doja Cat - "Born Again"

BLACKPINK Rose - "Toxic Till the End"

MTV Push Performance of the Year

KATSEYE - "Touch"

Push Performance of the Year

thank you @mtv for nominating “Touch” for PUSH performance of the year at this years @vmas 🖤 voting info: 10 votes per category per day 20 votes per category on double days (8/5, 8/6; and 9/5) 20 votes per category during power hours (8/7 to 9/4 from 1PM to 2PM ET) voting… pic.twitter.com/mB6c8WuNTu — KATSEYE (@katseyeworld) August 5, 2025

When and Where To Watch MTV VMAs 2025

The MTV Video Music Awards 2025 will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on September 7. The award gala will be live on CBS and stream on Paramount for viewers in the US. The officials social media handles of the VMAs willl also be sharing updates from the night.

