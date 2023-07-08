Hollywood star Robin Wright has found her next directorial venture in Bingo, a romance drama starring Patricia Clarkson. Wright, who made her debut as a director with 2021's Land, shared the news in an interview with entertainment outlet Variety on the sidelines of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czech Republic. Greta Gerwig To Direct Two Chronicles of Narnia Films for Netflix- Reports.

The 57-year-old actor said Bingo is in the same vein as cult classic "Harold and Maude", but without its "dark centre". The script is written by Annakate Chappell. The story is a "modernised, beautiful" take on May-December romance, a romantic relationship between two people with a considerable age difference.

"I love directing. I love seeing what actors can do. And pulling it out of them," said Wright, who directed many episodes of her Netflix show House of Cards. The project will mark a reunion between Wright and Clarkson, who had featured as Jane Davis in House of Cards. Here: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Robert Zemeckis Reunite to Make a New Film Described as 'Breathtaking and Revolutionary' - Reports.

On the acting front, Wright will be next seen in Here, which reunites her with Tom Hanks, her co-star from multiple Oscar-winning 1994 movie Forrest Gump.

