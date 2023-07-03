Are you ready to visit Narnia again? If you want to then we have good news. According to reports, Greta Gerwig will be directing two movies based on CS Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix. Yes, you heard us right! The mythological kingdom will open once again. There hasn't been an official announcement regarding this matter. We will keep you updated, stay tuned. Barbie: Greta Gerwig Poses With the Entire Cast of Her Upcoming Film (View Pics).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Greta Gerwig will direct at least 2 ‘CHRONICLES OF NARNIA’ films for Netflix (Source: https://t.co/wf8846tWbf) pic.twitter.com/MPeNkGhEbN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 3, 2023

